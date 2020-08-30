Business News
August 30, 2020 / 11:56 PM / a few seconds ago

Buffett's Berkshire buys 5% stake each in five Japanese trading companies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said on Sunday it has acquired more than 5% stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.

Berkshire Hathaway’s wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, will notify Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the stake purchase in Japanese companies Itochu Corp (8001.T), Marubeni Corp (8002.T) , Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T), the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
