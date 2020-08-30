Buffett's Berkshire buys 5% stake each in five Japanese trading companies

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said on Sunday it has acquired more than 5% stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.

Berkshire Hathaway’s wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, will notify Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the stake purchase in Japanese companies Itochu Corp (8001.T), Marubeni Corp (8002.T) , Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T), the company said in a statement.