Buffett's Berkshire buys 5% stake each in five Japanese trading companies

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said on Sunday it has acquired more than 5% stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.
Berkshire Hathaway’s wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, will notify Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the stake purchase in Japanese companies Itochu Corp (8001.T), Marubeni Corp (8002.T) , Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T), the company said in a statement.
