Breakingviews - Viewsroom: What’s eating at Elon Musk?

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla’s CEO berated analysts for asking “boring, bonehead questions” after the electric-car maker reported a record quarterly loss. He then taunted Warren Buffett, suggesting his idea of corporate “moats” is sugary nonsense. Breakingviews columnists discuss why Musk is so testy.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.