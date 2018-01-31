FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 4:55 PM / in 19 minutes

Sale the most likely outcome for Arvato CRM - Bertelsmann CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUETERSLOH, Germany (Reuters) - A sale is the most likely outcome of Bertelsmann’s (BTGGg.F) decision to seek a partner or buyer for the customer relationship management division of its Arvato services arm, Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe said on Wednesday.

    Rabe, speaking at a news briefing, declined to say what price he was seeking for Arvato CRM, but added that similar companies were typically valued at around 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

    Reporting by Douglas Busvine

