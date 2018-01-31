Bertelsmann's Arvato customer relationship unit could be put up for sale

GUETERSLOH, Germany (Reuters) - German publishing house Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) is considering selling or finding a partner for the customer relationship management (CRM) division of its Arvato services subsidiary, it said on Wednesday.

The move follows the resignation last July of the head of Arvato, which was then placed under the direct control of Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe and his management team.

“The options being considered include partnerships as well as a complete or partial sale of the CRM businesses,” Bertelsmann said in a statement.

Arvato CRM is one of four Arvato businesses. The others cover supply chain solutions, financial services and IT services. Its operations in French-speaking territories will be excluded from the process, Bertelsmann said.

In addition to customer relationship management, Arvato CRM provides services such as live chats, video identification procedures and moderation of social media channels. It provides content moderation services for Facebook (FB.O).

The business that would be offered for partnership or sale employs 36,000 staff and generated revenues of about 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) last year.

“Arvato’s CRM businesses are growing profitably and serve renowned clients in industries such as IT and high-tech telecommunications, as well as in banking and insurance,” Rabe said in the statement.

“We are convinced that the process now beginning will highlight new opportunities for the long-term development of the CRM business and that this business holds interest for various potential external partners.”

On Tuesday SAP (SAPG.DE), Europe’s biggest technology company, said it had bought U.S. sales software company Callidus (CALD.O) for $2.4 billion in what CEO Bill McDermott called a move from the back to the front office.

Privately held Bertelsmann generated 17 billion euros in revenue in 2016 and employs 166,000 staff across eight units spanning book, music, magazine and digital publishing, as well as TV, education and printing.

Bertelsmann expects the search for a partner or buyer for Arvato CRM to take several months.

Including its operations in French-speaking countries that Bertelsmann wants to keep, Arvato CRM employs 48,000 people and has revenues of 1.4 billion euros.

Bertelsmann did not say whether it expects job losses, but added that it was aware of its responsibilities towards employees as well as its clients.

($1 = 0.8024 euros)

