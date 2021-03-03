Vivendi is 'scrutinizing' potential sale of Bertelsmann's stake in M6 - CEO

FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi is looking into the potential sale of Bertelsmann’s controlling stake in French broadcasting group M6, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are considering any possible way to participate,” Arnaud de Puyfontaine told analysts in a call.

“There are some regulatory constraints that we are working on, but obviously in terms of our strategic development this is an opportunity that we are scrutinizing.... So, stay tuned.”

Reuters reported in January that Bertelsmann had approached potential bidders including Vivendi and telecoms firm Altice Europe about selling its stake in M6.