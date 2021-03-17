French antitrust watchdog: closely examining sale of Bertelsmann's stake in M6

FILE PHOTO: Pencils with the logo of German media group Bertelsmann CEO are seen at the annual news conference Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s anti-trust watchdog is closely examining the sale of Bertelsmann’s controlling stake in French broadcasting group M6, said the head of the French watchdog body on Wednesday.

Isabelle de Silva, who is the head of the French watchdog, told reporters at a news conference that the watchdog would be “very vigilant” regarding the possible M6 stake sale.

French conglomerates Vivendi and Bouygues are among the bidders for Bertelsmann’s stake in M6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

The stake is worth around 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion), based on latest stock market prices. ($1 = 0.8400 euros)