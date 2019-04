FILE PHOTO: Hubert Joly, the CEO of Best Buy, poses for a photograph before an interview with Reuters in New York, U.S. March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly would step down from his role in June and take over as the executive chairman.

The consumer electronics retailer named Chief Financial Officer Corie Barry as its new CEO.