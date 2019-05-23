Best Buy sees solid second quarter on rising demand for wearables

A company logo is seen on a Best Buy store in Westminster, Colorado January 16, 2014. Best Buy Co shares tumbled about 30 percent on Thursday after the world's largest consumer electronics chain reported disappointing holiday sales and warned of a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly operating margins. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc forecast second-quarter sales and profit above estimates on Thursday, as the consumer electronics retailer saw strong demand for wearables and tablets and signed up more people to its subscription-based tech support services.

However, the company kept its full-year forecast unchanged, even after a strong first quarter, taking into account a potential impact from the recently imposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Best Buy’s shares rose 3.3% to $70.48 in premarket trade.

The company’s overall same-store sales rose 1.1% in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 0.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast adjusted profit for the second quarter to be in the range of $0.95 to $1 per share, above Wall Street expectations of $0.96 per share. The company also forecast current quarter same-store sales largely above estimates.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.02 per share in the first quarter ended May 4, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 86 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $9.14 billion from $9.11 billion, in line with analysts’ expectation.