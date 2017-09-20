FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba-backed Best raises $450 million after pricing U.S. IPO at bottom: IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 2:11 AM / a month ago

Alibaba-backed Best raises $450 million after pricing U.S. IPO at bottom: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese logistics firm Best Inc BSTI.N priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at $10 per share, raising $450 million, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of the Chinese logistics company Best Inc is seen outside a local delivery hub in Beijing, China June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The company, backed by Alibaba Group (BABA.N), priced the 45 million American depositary shares (ADS) at the bottom of a revised range of $10 to $11 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Best did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing.

The company had initially expected a price range of $13 to $15 per ADS and an IPO consisting of 53.56 million new shares and 8.54 million existing shares.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.