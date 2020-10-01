Beyond Meat partners with supermarket Sainsbury to boost UK presence

FILE PHOTO: The booth of plant-based food company Beyond Meat at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China November 8, 2019. Picture taken November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat BYND.O said on Thursday it has rolled out its plant-based meat burger in 372 Sainsbury stores SBRY.L and 41 Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurants, in a move to boost its presence in the United Kingdom.

Demand for plant-based meat has grown as customers turn increasingly health conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of industrial animal farming.

“The UK continues to be a crucial part of Beyond Meat’s long-term growth strategy in Europe,” Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said.

The company earlier this year secured partnerships with UK-based Ocado OCDO.L, Holland & Barrett, and JD Wetherspoon JDW.L.

Thursday's announcement comes days after the plant-based meat maker said its burger patties - made from peas, mung bean and rice to mimic the taste of a beef burger - will be available at more than 2,400 Walmart Inc WMT.N stores.