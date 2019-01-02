U.S.
January 2, 2019 / 4:06 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Carl's Jr launches vegan Beyond Meat burgers at over 1000 outlets

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Burger chain Carl’s Jr said on Wednesday it would start selling Beyond Meat burgers at over 1,000 outlets, the latest big-name restaurant chain to add vegan imitation meat to its menu.

Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat, which counts actor Leonardo Di Caprio and Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates as investors, sells plant-based burger patties, heat-and-eat meals and non-GMO foods at grocery chains such as Amazon.com Inc’s Whole Foods Market and Kroger Co.

Carl’s Jr said it would sell a meatless version of its Famous Star burger for $6.29. Customers can also order Beyond Burger patties on any Carl’s sandwich for an additional $2.

More people are shifting toward vegan or vegetarian diets, perceived to be healthier, amid growing concerns about animal welfare and the environmental impact of intensive animal farming.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below