Beyond Meat brings in Coca-Cola veteran to head marketing

FILE PHOTO: A giant digital display shows Beyond Meat (BYND) listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange during the company's IPO at the NASDAQ Market Site in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYNC.O will bring in Coca-Cola Co veteran Stuart Kronauge as its chief marketing officer, the vegan patty maker said on Thursday, as it looks to boost its presence in retail and restaurants.

Beyond Meat last month named former Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) executive Sanjay Shah as its chief operating officer.

Kronauge, who has been with Atlanta-based Coca-Cola (KO.N) for over 20 years, headed the company’s sparkling business unit in North America.

She is credited for the resurgence of soda brands such as Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta. The beverage maker has been able to grow sales with the launch of smaller-sized cans of its sodas, in tune to a change in consumer tastes.

Beyond Meat is expanding sale of its plant-based meat burgers in retail stores and partnering with more restaurants as it builds on the recent hype for vegan patties that taste, cook and look like real meat.

The El Segundo, California-based company is competing with Impossible Foods, which recently launched its product in select U.S. retail supermarkets.

Kronauge will join Beyond Meat in January.