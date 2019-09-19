Beyond Meat names former Tesla executive as COO

FILE PHOTO: A giant digital display shows Beyond Meat (BYND) listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange during the company's IPO at the NASDAQ Market Site in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) said on Thursday it has named former Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) executive Sanjay Shah as chief operating officer, effective Sept. 18.

Shah had earlier served as senior vice president of energy operations at Tesla since May 2018, responsible for the company’s worldwide energy business. He has also held leadership roles at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.