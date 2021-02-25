Beyond Meat signs multi-year supply deals with McDonald's and Yum! Brands

FILE PHOTO: Beyond Meat products are displayed on grocery store shelves inside Kroger Co.'s Ralphs supermarket amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat Inc said on Thursday that it has signed multi-year supply deals with McDonald’s Corp and Yum! Brands Inc.

Shares of El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat were up 8% in after-hours trading, paring earlier gains of 18% as the company also reported quarterly sales that missed analyst expectations.

Beyond Meat said it plans to create products over the next several years with Yum! Brands for its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell menus.

The maker of the Beyond Burger said its three-year global deal with McDonald’s would make it the world’s biggest restaurant chain’s preferred supplier for the patty in its new McPlant burger. The two companies will also develop other menu items like plant-based chicken, pork and eggs.

Beyond Meat reported an increase in net sales of 3.5% to $101.9 million in the period ended Dec. 31, short of analysts’ forecast of $104.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.