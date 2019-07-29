Beyond Meat tops revenue estimates, stock offering hits shares

FILE PHOTO: Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) on Monday said demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages soared in the second quarter and prompted an increase in its full-year forecast but shares tumbled when the company announced plans for a stock offering.

The company’s shares initially traded higher after the close of regular trading, but tumbled more 10% to $199.21 when it said it will offer 3 million shares from selling stock holders and 250,000 from the company itself to raise funds to expand its manufacturing facilities that are being stretched by booming demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages.

Beyond Meat’s shares have surged over 780% since the IPO in May as the company’s meat alternatives have entered the menus of restaurants such as Carl’s Jr and on shelves of grocers including Kroger Co (KR.N).

Net revenue rose nearly four-fold to $67.3 million in the three months ended June 29, above Wall Street’s estimate of $52.71 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects net revenue to rise over 170% to $240 million in 2019, up from the prior $210 million it had forecast just last month.