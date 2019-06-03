London Stock Exchange buys data provider Beyond Ratings

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Monday that it had acquired data provider Beyond Ratings, as the exchange operator bulked up its Information Services business.

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will be funded from existing facilities, the LSE said, adding that the addition was highly complementary to FTSE Russell’s existing ESG index and data offering.

The purchase of Beyond Ratings, which provides Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data for fixed income investors, is part of its continued investment in the Information Services business, LSE said.