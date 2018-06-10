FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Internet Gold examining sale of controlling stake in Bezeq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Internet Gold - Golden Lines said on Sunday it was considering offers to sell part or all of its shares in B Communications, through which it controls Israel’s largest telecoms group, Bezeq.

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Internet Gold said a few potential buyers had expressed interest in its 64.78 percent stake in BCom, a company with a single asset - a 26.34 percent controlling stake in Bezeq.

Internet Gold is “examining the possibility of advancing any of the offers over the next two weeks and the feasibility of implementing a transaction,” it said in a statement on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Internet Gold, which is controlled by indebted Israeli holding company Eurocom, is also continuing to examine the possibility of an issuance of capital in the near term.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
