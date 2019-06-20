Searchlight in deal to buy control of Israel's Bezeq: media

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. private investment firm Searchlight Capital has reached an agreement to acquire the controlling shareholder of Israel’s largest telecom group, Bezeq, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Leading financial news websites Calcalist and Globes reported that a deal to purchase B Communications, which had been in the works for months, was being signed after certain bondholders lifted their objections.

BCom’s single asset is a 26.34 percent controlling stake in Bezeq.

Bezeq officials were not immediately available for comment.

Bezeq shares were up 6.5% in late trading in Tel Aviv. BCom shares were up almost 15% as well.