September 13, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launches a $2 billion philanthropic fund

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos on Thursday launched Bezos Day One Fund, a new philanthropic initiative, with an initial commitment of $2 billion to help homeless families and create preschools for low-income communities.

Jeff Bezos, Chairman and CEO of Amazon, speaks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 20, 2018. Picture taken on April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Rex Curry

The fund will be split between Day 1 Families Fund and Day 1 Academies Fund.

"The Day 1 Families Fund will issue annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families," Bezos said in a tweet here

The Day 1 Academies Fund will launch and operate a network of high-quality, full-scholarship, Montessori-inspired preschools in underserved communities.

Bezos, with an estimated fortune of more than $160 billion, is currently the world’s wealthiest man, according to Forbes.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
