December 14, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

BNP Polish arm plans to cut workforce by 2,200

(Reuters) - Bank BGZ BNP Paribas, which took over Raiffeisen’s Polish arm earlier this year, will cut its workforce by up to 2,200 people in the next two years to reduce costs, it said on Friday.

BNP Paribas added Raiffeisen’s Polish business to its existing operations in the European Union’s largest eastern economy in a 775 million euro ($874.59 million) deal announced in April.

Smaller lenders in the highly competitive Polish market are under pressure due to historically low interest rates.

At the end of the last quarter BGZ Group had just over 7,500 workers, while Raiffeisen Polbank employed nearly 3,700.

BGZ said it will create a 128.5 million zloty ($33.76 million) reserve in the fourth quarter of this year to cover costs associated with the cuts.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jan Harvey

