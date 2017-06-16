FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott says supports BHP's selection of MacKenzie as next chair
June 16, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 2 months ago

Elliott says supports BHP's selection of MacKenzie as next chair

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Elliott Management said on Friday it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP

The appointment "is a constructive step in bringing much needed change to the direction of BHP," Elliott said in a statement.

MacKenzie succeeds Jac Nasser as of Sept. 1 at a time when the world's biggest miner is being challenged by investors to overhaul its structure and consider dumping all or part of its petroleum business.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

