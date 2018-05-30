FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 30, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan's Sojitz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) said on Wednesday that its joint venture with a unit of Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) would sell a coal mine in Queensland in Australia to Japan’s Sojitz Corp (2768.T) for A$100 million ($74.89 million).

The Gregory Crinum hard coking coal mine had ceased production by the end of 2015. BHP said its annual capacity was 6 million tonnes prior to that.

    “(The BHP-Mitsubishi alliance) made the decision to sell the mine after a detailed review that concluded there is potential for another party to realize greater value (there),” BHP said in a statement.

    BHP’s Australia-listed shares were 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, in line with the broader market.

    Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.