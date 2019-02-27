BHP's 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, announced a raft of management changes on Thursday, in line with its “transformation agenda” led by Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie.

The executive-level changes at BHP include the appointment of a chief commercial officer and the resignation of its president of petroleum operations.

Mackenzie late last year set up a so-called transformation office that reports directly to him to help with the next phase of growth and maximize the productivity of operations.

The global miner said Vandita Pant will on July 1 assume the role of chief commercial officer, taking over from 25-year veteran Arnoud Balhuizen.

The company also said that Steve Pastor, president of petroleum operations, will step down following the completion of BHP’s sale of U.S. onshore assets.

“These management changes are an important step as we plan for the future of BHP,” Mackenzie said.