January 21, 2019 / 9:59 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

BHP second-quarter iron ore output down 9 percent, maintains 2019 forecast

(Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner BHP Group said on Tuesday its second-quarter iron ore production fell 9 percent hurt by a forced train derailment during the period that caused a supply disruption.

BHP’s iron ore output declined to 66 million tonnes during the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 72 million tonnes a year ago.

The Anglo-Australian miner maintained its fiscal 2019 guidance of 273-283 million tonne of iron ore from its Western Australian operations.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

