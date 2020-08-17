BHP to put its Australian Bass Strait oil and gas assets up for sale

FILE PHOTO: A tonne of nickel powder made by BHP Group sits in a warehouse at its Nickel West division, south of Perth, Australia August 2, 2019. Picture taken August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Group said on Tuesday it plans to sell its Australian Bass Strait oil and gas stake as it seeks to focus on its higher value petroleum assets.

The Bass Strait joint venture is co-owned and operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, which has also put its 50% stake up for sale, which analysts have estimated could fetch up to $3 billion.

“We continue to optimise our petroleum portfolio through the exit of later life assets, including an intended exit from Bass Strait,” the company said in its annual results statement.