BHP says U.S.-China trade spat not yet hurting demand for its commodities

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Top global miner BHP Group said on Tuesday the U.S.-China trade war is not yet affecting demand for its commodities.

While the trade dispute was putting a dampener on global economic growth, it had not yet affected demand for BHP’s commodities such as iron ore, copper and coal in China, its biggest customer, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie, who spoke to reporters after BHP reported its best underlying profit in five years, also said the company was still considering whether to hold on to its thermal coal assets.