BHP quarterly iron ore output flat on planned maintenance at key port

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, said on Thursday its first-quarter iron ore output was flat from a year earlier, as a planned maintenance at a key port hurt volumes.

“Lower volumes reflected significant planned maintenance at Port Hedland, including a major car dumper maintenance program,” the company said in a statement.

Australia’s Port Hedland terminal, the world’s biggest iron ore port, is used by three of the country’s top four iron ore miners, including BHP.

The Anglo-Australian miner’s iron ore output was 69 million tonnes for the three months ended Sept. 30 and it maintained its fiscal 2020 iron ore production forecast of 273 million to 286 million tonnes.

BHP’s copper output rose 5% to 430,000 tonnes in the quarter.