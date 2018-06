SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global mining and resources company BHP is offering to sell a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its North West Shelf export plant in Australia, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The cargo will load over the Aug. 15-17 period and is offered on a free-on-board basis, they said.

Bids are due by June 20 and will remain valid until June 21, one of the sources said.