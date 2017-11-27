FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2017 / 10:22 PM / in an hour

BHP looks at Olympic Dam expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday it is looking at an expansion at its Olympic Dam copper mine in south Australia, which could sharply lift annual production capacity from the project.

FILE PHOTO - BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The company added that the Brownfield Expansion option at Olympic Dam was an example of a project with the potential to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders.

“If approved, the BFX option (Brownfield Expansion option)could lift production capacity to 330 kilotonnes per annum and move Olympic Dam into the first quartile of the cost curve,” Olympic Dam Asset President Jacqui McGill said at a briefing in Adelaide.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
