Ex-Bilfinger CEO Koch says not aware he did any wrong

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former Bilfinger chief executive, Roland Koch, said he was not aware of having done any wrong during his tenure at the German engineering group, after Bilfinger said it would seek damages from former executives.

“Roland Koch reacted with surprise to the decision by Bilfinger’s supervisory board to take action against whole generations of former Bilfinger managers,” his spokesman said.

He added that the company had not made a single concrete accusation against him in three and a half years.