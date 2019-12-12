Bill.com shares jump 69% in market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL.N) soared about 69% in their market debut on Thursday, giving the back-office automation software company a valuation of $2.64 billion.

The company’s shares opened at $37.25, compared with its IPO price of $22.

Bill.com’s initial public offering of 9.8 million shares raised about $216 million.

Founded in 2006, the Palo Alto-based company offers cloud-based software that enables small and midsize businesses to automate back-office financial operations, including paying bills and receiving payments.

Experts tracking IPOs said there was a huge opportunity in small and midsize business (SMB) market, which Bill.com targets.

There are 23.5 million SMBs in the United States alone, according to AGC Partners, a boutique investment bank based in Boston.

“There’s a big catch-up happening now, and investors are beginning to sense that,” AGC Partners Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Howe said.

Bill.com’s revenue surged 67% to $108.4 million in the year ended June 30, while it managed to slow the pace of its losses to $7.3 million from a year earlier.

The company processed transactions worth $70 billion in fiscal 2019 and had more than 81,000 customers as of December, according to regulatory filings.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, and Jefferies were the IPO’s lead underwriters.