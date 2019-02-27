Deals
Australia's Bingo gets regulatory approval for Dial-a-Dump, plans share buyback

(Reuters) - Bingo Industries Ltd on Thursday said it intends to buy back up to A$75 million ($53.54 million) of its shares after the Australia’s competition regulator approved the waste management firm’s planned acquisition of Dial-a-Dump.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it will not oppose the planned acquisition of Dial-aDump, as Bingo accepted to divest its Banksmeadow processing facility in New South Wales.

Bingo announced the A$577.5 million ($421.7 million) acquisition of its smaller rival in August last year in a bid to take advantage of a Chinese ban on waste imports.

($1 = 1.4010 Australian dollars)

