FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eisai Co Ltd is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Eisai Co Ltd said on Thursday they will discontinue two late-stage trials testing an experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

The decision to discontinue the trials, testing the drug aducanumab, was made after an independent data monitoring committee reported the drug was unlikely to be successful, the companies said in a statement.