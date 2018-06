(Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Thursday it would buy additional shares of Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd worth $700 million to raise its stake in the biosimilar company to 49.9 percent.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen previously owned a 5.4 percent in the company, following a joint venture between the two companies set up in 2012.