FILE PHOTO - Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Tuesday it is buying a subsidiary of Biogen Inc (BIIB.O), Biogen Denmark Manufacturing ApS, for around $890 million to bolster its healthcare business.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in August this year, it said.

The Japanese company last year announced that it would buy two biotechnology units of Japan’s JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T) for about $800 million.