Biogen beats estimates on Spinraza, Tecfidera strength

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Tuesday, driven by demand for its muscle disease treatment Spinraza and top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Spinraza, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, brought in $470 million in the quarter, but fell short of analysts’ estimate of $487.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales of Tecfidera rose 3.2 percent to $1.11 billion, narrowly beating analysts’ estimates of $1.10 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen was $946.8 million, or $4.73 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $297.4 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier, which included a charge of $1.2 billion related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $26.65 to $27.65 per share. Analysts were expecting $27.94.

Excluding items, it earned $6.99 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $6.73.

Total revenue here rose 6.6 percent to $3.53 billion, exceeding estimate of $3.40 billion.