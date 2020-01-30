Biogen beats profit estimates on demand for multiple sclerosis drug

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.

Tecfidera revenue rose 4.5% to $1.16 billion, ahead of Street estimates of $1.12 billion and at a time when the drug faces patent challenges and increasing competition from newer treatments, including Roche Holding AG’s Ocrevus.

Sales of Spinraza, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, rose to $543.2 million, but missed the average analysts’ estimate of $549 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it expects 2020 full-year adjusted profit to be in the range of $31.50 per share and $33.50 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $33.03 per share.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $946.8 million, or $4.73 per share, a year earlier when it paid more in impairment charges and income tax.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $8.34 per share, above estimates of $8.02 per share.

Total revenue rose to $3.67 billion from $3.53 billion, beating estimates of $3.54 billion.