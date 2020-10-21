Biogen cuts full-year profit forecast on competition for MS drug

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc BIIB.O on Wednesday cut its 2020 profit forecast, expecting a significant hit from generic rivals to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Investors are now betting on Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug, aducanumab, after the drugmaker suffered a setback earlier this year when it lost a patent dispute against Mylan MYL.O over its top-selling drug, Tecfidera.

All eyes are now on an upcoming meeting of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expert panel next month to discuss potential approval of aducanumab that could become the first drug to delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Biogen now expects Tecfidera sales growth to significantly fall in the fourth quarter, after multiple generic rivals were recently launched in the United States.

Sales of Tecfidera, which brought in $4.3 billion for Biogen in 2019, were down 15% to $953 million in the third quarter.

Biogen now expects full-year adjusted profit of $32.50 to $33.50 per share, down from its prior estimate of $34 to $36 per share.

The forecast cut due to Tecfidera is a reminder that much is riding on aducanumab, said Wedbush analyst Laura Chico.

“We continue to see a challenging setup as Biogen looks to find a successor for Tecfidera.”

Excluding items, Biogen earned $8.84 per share in the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $8.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell to $3.38 billion from $3.60 billion.