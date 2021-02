FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 75.1% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by increased competition for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera and higher costs.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $357.9 million, or $2.32 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share, a year earlier.