Biogen quarterly profit jumps on demand for multiple sclerosis drug

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 52.1% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, and strength in biosimilars business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $946.8 million, or $4.73 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/38PYUP7)

Total revenue rose to $3.67 billion from $3.53 billion.

