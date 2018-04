(Reuters) - Drug developer Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) reported a 57 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of its spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, or $5.54 per share, from $747.6 million or $3.46 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.13 billion from $2.81 billion.