Biogen beats estimates on Spinraza sales, raises forecast

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its forecast for 2018 adjusted earnings, driven by strong demand for its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, sending its shares up 3 percent.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Spinraza, the first FDA approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), brought in sales of $423 million, comfortably beating analysts’ consensus of $393.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We saw an increase of over 20 percent in the number of adult Spinraza patients in the U.S. versus last quarter, as we work to increase access and adoption in older patients,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos said in a statement.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to a range of $24.90 and $25.50 per share, from its previous forecast of $24.20 to $25.20.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $866.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $862.8 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2LBBu88)

Excluding items, Biogen earned $5.80 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $5.21.

Revenue rose to $3.36 billion from $3.08 billion, also beating estimates.

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company rose 2.8 percent to $368 in premarket trading.