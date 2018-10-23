Biogen's Spinraza fuels third-quarter profit beat

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday that beat analysts’ estimates, driven by double-digit sales growth of its promising muscle disease treatment Spinraza.

A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Spinraza, used to treat spinal muscular atrophy and dubbed the company’s next big growth driver, reported sales of $468 million for the quarter, exceeding Refinitiv estimates of $448.1 million.

Biogen investors have been focusing on the growth of Spinraza, the first approved treatment for SMA, a devastating neuromuscular disease, as sales growth of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera slows in the face of increased competition.

Sales of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Tecfidera rose 1.86 percent to $1.09 billion, missing analysts’ consensus of $1.11 billion, in the backdrop of rising competition.

Tysabri, its other MS drug, brought in sales of $470 million, above estimates.

Excluding items, the company earned $7.40 per share, above the average analysts’ estimate of $6.78 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The U.S. biotech company said net income rose to $1.44 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 11.7 percent to $3.44 billion.