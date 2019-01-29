Drugmaker Biogen's fourth-quarter revenue rises 6.6 percent

FILE PHOTO - A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 6.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher sales of its blockbuster muscle disease treatment Spinraza.

Net income attributable to Biogen was $946.8 million, or $4.73 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $297.4 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier, which included a charge of $1.2 billion related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Total revenue here rose to $3.53 billion from $3.31 billion.