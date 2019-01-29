January 29, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Drugmaker Biogen's fourth-quarter revenue rises 6.6 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 6.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher sales of its blockbuster muscle disease treatment Spinraza.

Net income attributable to Biogen was $946.8 million, or $4.73 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $297.4 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier, which included a charge of $1.2 billion related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Total revenue here rose to $3.53 billion from $3.31 billion.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below