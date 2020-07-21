Biogen plans trial to assess benefits of Spinraza after treatment with Zolgensma

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility, some of whose employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting in Boston, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a global clinical study to assess the safety and benefits of its spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza in children who were previously treated with Novartis AG’s rival therapy Zolgensma.

The study aims at evaluating Spinraza to potentially improve clinical outcomes in some patients who do not respond sufficiently to the gene therapy Zolgensma, the company said. (reut.rs/3jsVIis)