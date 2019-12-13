Biogen scraps development of therapy for rare brain disease

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Friday it would discontinue development of its experimental therapy for a rare brain disease after the treatment failed a mid-stage trial.

The therapy, gosuranemab, failed to hit statistical significance in its main goal and did not demonstrate effectiveness on key secondary goals when tested in patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

PSP results in deterioration of cells in areas of the brain that control body movement and thinking, causing serious problems with walking, balance and eye movements.

Therapies for the brain disease remain elusive, with many candidates failing advanced development programs. Earlier this year, AbbVie Inc scrapped development of its anti-tau antibody for the condition.

Biogen’s gosuranemab, also an anti-tau antibody, will continue being tested for mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease, the company said.