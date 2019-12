FILE PHOTO: The logo for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd said on Tuesday two doses of its experimental treatment for acute migraine were effective in reducing headaches in a large study.

The drug, vazegepant, belongs to a new class of treatments for migraine called CGRP inhibitors.