Biohaven Pharma says treatment for acute migraine succeeds in study

(Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd said on Tuesday two doses of its experimental treatment for acute migraine were effective in reducing headaches in a large study, sending its shares up 8% before the bell.

The drug, vazegepant, belongs to a new class of treatments for migraine called CGRP inhibitors.

Vazegepant is the first CGRP treatment delivered in an intranasal formulation, which benefits patients uncomfortable with needles, the company said.

The trial evaluated the drug in three separate doses and two higher doses reduced pain and helped patients return to normal function within two hours.

Biohaven is racing against Allergan Plc to introduce a CGRP inhibitor for treatment of acute migraine.

The FDA is due to decide on Allergan’s application to market its oral treatment this month.

Injectable CGRP inhibitors such as Aimovig from Amgen Inc and Novartis AG, Emgality from Eli Lilly and Ajovy from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd recently won approval for use in migraine prevention.

FDA is scheduled to decide on the company’s lead product, rimegepant, another CGRP inhibitor for acute treatment and prevention of migraine by first quarter of 2020.