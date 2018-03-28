FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 28, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Brazil's Biosev to roll over $1.1 billion debt, raise additional $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian ethanol producer Biosev SA (BSEV3.SA) has signed preliminary agreements with 11 financial institutions to roll over 3.66 billion reais ($1.1 billion) worth of debt, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Biosev said its board was also seeking shareholder approval to raise up to 4.79 billion reais ($1.44 billion) through a private offering. The company proposes issuing up to 1.1 billion common shares at $4.32 reais per share, with controlling shareholders expected to contribute 3.46 billion reais to the capital increase.

    ($1 = 3.3205 reais)

    Reporting by Jake Spring

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.