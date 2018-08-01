FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 1, 2018 / 3:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Healthcare firm Grifols S.A. wins U.S. antitrust nod to buy Biotest US Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global healthcare company, Grifols S.A. (GRLS.MC), which is based in Spain, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Biotest US Corp on condition that it sells certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The FTC required blood plasma collection centers to be divested in Augusta, Georgia; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Youngstown, Ohio, the agency said.

The deal for the merger was reached on Dec. 22, 2017, according to the FTC complaint filed in the case.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.